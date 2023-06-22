Beacon Wealthcare LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.14.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

