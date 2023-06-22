Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLWYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,522 ($32.27) to GBX 2,727 ($34.89) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.79) to GBX 2,330 ($29.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($33.53) to GBX 2,670 ($34.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

