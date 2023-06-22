Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

