Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.18. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 724,904 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $797.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.