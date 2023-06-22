BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BHP Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BHP Group

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.11) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.55) to GBX 2,550 ($32.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,510 ($32.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

BHP Group stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

