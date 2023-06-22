BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at $486,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,460 shares of company stock worth $114,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. BigCommerce has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

