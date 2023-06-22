Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.70. Bilibili shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2,464,158 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. FMR LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $40,273,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

