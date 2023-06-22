BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in BILL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL Stock Down 2.8 %

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.