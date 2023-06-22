Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.