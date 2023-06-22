Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 2,032,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,102% from the average daily volume of 169,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Blue Star Foods from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 150.86% and a negative return on equity of 235.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

