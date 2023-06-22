BMO Capital Markets Lowers Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$6.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DALXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.