BNP Paribas Upgrades Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Entain Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.23.
Entain Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Entain from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.