BNP Paribas Upgrades Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

