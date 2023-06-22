BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.86.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

