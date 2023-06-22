Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.8424 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

