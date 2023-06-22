Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading 2% Higher

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 54,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 198,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Bon Natural Life Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

