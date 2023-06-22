Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 21.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.76. 1,057,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,574% from the average session volume of 63,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective on shares of Bone Biologics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bone Biologics

About Bone Biologics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Bone Biologics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Featured Stories

