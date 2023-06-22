Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 21.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.76. 1,057,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,574% from the average session volume of 63,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective on shares of Bone Biologics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bone Biologics
About Bone Biologics
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
