Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,643.80 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,643.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,450.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

