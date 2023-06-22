Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 190,803 shares trading hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

