Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 301,181 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

