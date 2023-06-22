Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $18.63. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 2,950 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after buying an additional 563,739 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 280,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

