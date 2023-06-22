Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 8,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

