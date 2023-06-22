Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
