Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.