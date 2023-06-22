Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

