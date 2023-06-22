Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
