Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.