BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,491 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

AMZN stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

