Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.19) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($39.16) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.75) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($41.59) to GBX 3,375 ($43.19) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,964.17 ($37.93).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,039 ($38.89) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,139.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,028.41. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,542 ($32.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($41.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,155.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($39.23), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($835,921.46). Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

