Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,841.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZLFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.83) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.00.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.5118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

