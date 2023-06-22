Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Critical Survey

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $358.87 million 1.95 $87.95 million $2.44 7.60 Atlantic Union Bankshares $778.96 million 2.67 $234.51 million $2.87 9.64

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 23.22% 12.03% 1.26% Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.04% 9.83% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byline Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Byline Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

