C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $44.49

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.49, but opened at $46.19. C3.ai shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 12,158,173 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,656. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 26.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in C3.ai by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

