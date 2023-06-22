Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CALM opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $3,947,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.