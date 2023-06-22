Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.54%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

