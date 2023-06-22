Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.04. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 147,825 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 138.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

