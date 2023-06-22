Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.04. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 147,825 shares changing hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.