Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.15.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

