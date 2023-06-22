California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut California BanCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in California BanCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.