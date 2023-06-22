Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.10

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.10 and traded as low as C$34.76. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.98, with a volume of 838,153 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.10.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3176704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

