Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.49. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 19,072 shares traded.

Candente Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

