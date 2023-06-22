Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.50. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 4,685,513 shares traded.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 802,694 shares of company stock worth $1,100,288. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Cano Health by 1,847.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,620,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

