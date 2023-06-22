Cantor Fitzgerald Raises SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $6.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.5 %

SOUN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $685,793.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,145.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,528 shares of company stock worth $1,899,143 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

