Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.43

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €169.43 ($184.16) and traded as high as €178.35 ($193.86). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.80 ($192.17), with a volume of 245,504 shares trading hands.

Capgemini Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.43.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.