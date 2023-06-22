Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

