Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $204.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.22 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

