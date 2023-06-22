Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

