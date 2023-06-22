Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,359,782 shares of company stock valued at $431,165,633. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

