Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

