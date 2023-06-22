Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.