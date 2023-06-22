Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

