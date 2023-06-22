Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.