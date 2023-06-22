Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.67 and a 200 day moving average of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

