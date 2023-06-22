Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

