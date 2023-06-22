Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.